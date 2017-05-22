Miguel Cabrera, Sam Dyson at odds over sign stealing accusation

Miguel Cabrera and Sam Dyson were at odds on Sunday night over some sign stealing accusations.

The Detroit Tigers slugger was on second base after doubling in the bottom of the seventh with one out. While on second, Miggy seemed to motion about Dyson throwing a changeup. Here is a video:

What everyone on TV seemed to miss with Miggy & Dyson. Dyson seeing Miggy give the change-up sign to Martinez…twice. Dyson was justified. pic.twitter.com/dRsCZRIZyW — CJ Nitkowski (@CJNitkowski) May 22, 2017

Dyson was not happy about whatever Cabrera was doing and had words for him:

After the game, Tigers manager Brad Ausmus called the whole thing a “misunderstanding” and said that Cabrera was gesturing to Detroit’s bench, not J.D. Martinez, who was up at the plate.

Tigers manager Brad Ausmus: Jawing between Miguel Cabrera & Texas RP Sam Dyson was "a misunderstanding," says Miggy was not stealing signs. pic.twitter.com/cWlZkj30DY — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) May 22, 2017

Who knows what was really going on? But when you’ve had as rough of a season as Dyson has, it’s understandable why you would be sensitive and very defensive about matters.