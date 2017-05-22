Ad Unit
Monday, May 22, 2017

Miguel Cabrera, Sam Dyson at odds over sign stealing accusation

May 22, 2017
by Larry Brown

Miguel Cabrera Sam Dyson

Miguel Cabrera and Sam Dyson were at odds on Sunday night over some sign stealing accusations.

The Detroit Tigers slugger was on second base after doubling in the bottom of the seventh with one out. While on second, Miggy seemed to motion about Dyson throwing a changeup. Here is a video:

Dyson was not happy about whatever Cabrera was doing and had words for him:

After the game, Tigers manager Brad Ausmus called the whole thing a “misunderstanding” and said that Cabrera was gesturing to Detroit’s bench, not J.D. Martinez, who was up at the plate.

Who knows what was really going on? But when you’ve had as rough of a season as Dyson has, it’s understandable why you would be sensitive and very defensive about matters.


