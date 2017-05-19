MRI on Albert Pujols’ hamstring comes back clean

The Los Angeles Angels got some good news on the status of Albert Pujols.

Pujols felt his hamstring get tight on him when he tried stretching a hit into a double on Wednesday. He was not in the lineup for Friday’s game and underwent an MRI on his hamstring, which he said came back clean.

According to the OC Register’s Jeff Fletcher, Pujols called himself day-to-day and said he would be able to play if it were the postseason.

“If this were the playoffs, I’d probably be playing, but this is seven weeks into the season. We’ll see what happens,” said Pujols.

Although Pujols still has a big name and 32 RBIs this season, he is only batting .247 with a .663 OPS, giving him a negative WAR on the year.

C.J. Cron is starting at first for the Angels while they’re in a National League park.