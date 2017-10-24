Orel Hershiser shares awesome photo ahead of World Series

Orel Hershiser shared an awesome photo on Twitter Tuesday ahead of Game 1 of the World Series.

The photo shows a Dodgers banner in the middle, with Hershiser’s No. 55 jersey hanging to the left, and the 1988 World Series trophy and a bottle of champagne in the middle.

This is what it's all about! Let's get the World Championship again! pic.twitter.com/UOYYad2gGl — Orel Hershiser (@OrelHershiser) October 24, 2017

Hershiser, 59, was a three-time All-Star with the Dodgers and was the star of the 1988 team that won the World Series. In ’88, Hershiser went 23-8 with a 2.26 ERA and won the Cy Young award. He led the league in wins, complete games (15), shutouts (8) and innings pitched (267). He also allowed just five earned runs in 42.2 innings (1.05 ERA) during the postseason that year, taking home NLCS and World Series MVP honors.

The Dodgers will hope to have one of their aces deliver in the World Series the way Hershiser did for the Boys in Blue nearly 30 years ago.