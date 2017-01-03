Report: Phillies interested in Jose Bautista

The Jose Bautista Sweepstakes still appears to be a very open competition.

According to a report by Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports on Tuesday, Bautista is on the Philadelphia Phillies’ list of potential free agent targets. However, the team is said to be reluctant about the draft pick compensation attached to the six-time All-Star slugger.

Bautista’s prowess at the plate is well known, but it’s uncertain how much he alone would be able to move the needle for a Phillies team that went 71-91 last season and ranked dead last in team OPS (per ESPN). It also doesn’t seem likely that the 36-year-old Bautista would want to play for a rebuilding team at this stage of his career.

The veteran is reportedly still negotiating with his incumbent Toronto Blue Jays and may settle for a shorter-team deal. But news like this makes it difficult to rule out the possibility of a dark horse team swooping in at the last minute, even if it might not necessarily be Philadelphia.