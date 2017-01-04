Rangers reportedly in aggressive pursuit of Tyson Ross

The Texas Rangers managed to win the American League West last season despite a bland middle of the rotation, but they don’t appear willing to risk that again this year.

According to a report by TR Sullivan of MLB.com on Wednesday, the Rangers are making an aggressive push for free agent right-hander Tyson Ross.

Rangers really like Tyson Ross and are being aggressive in trying to get a deal done, sources say. Talks are definitely heating up — TR Sullivan (@Sullivan_Ranger) January 4, 2017

Ross, who will turn 30 in April, was non-tendered by the San Diego Padres earlier this offseason. He may not be ready for the start of the 2017 season after shoulder problems sidelined him for almost the entire 2016 campaign and eventually forced him to undergo surgery for thoraic outlet syndrome. But the upside is definitely there for a player who posted a 3.03 ERA with 407 strikeouts combined over his last two full seasons and made the National League All-Star team in 2014.

Ross’ alleged asking price seems to be somewhat high considering his durability concerns. But it sounds like the Rangers are ready to roll the dice in the hopes of upgrading a starting five that ranked just 16th in the MLB in ERA and 22nd in total strikeouts last season (per ESPN).