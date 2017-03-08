Rick Porcello thought Tim Tebow was a bat boy

Tim Tebow’s appearance with the New York Mets in a Grapefruit League spring training game on Wednesday was a forgettable one.

Tebow played with a Mets split squad team against the Boston Red Sox and batted eighth as the DH. He went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts, grounded into a double-play, and he got hit by a pitch. But he was picked off after being hit.

Not only did Tebow show that he’s a long ways away from being able to compete at a Major League level, but he also showed that he’s somewhat out of place.

Red Sox pitcher Rick Porcello, the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner, said he thought Tebow was a bat boy when he saw the Mets hitter warm up in the wrong on-deck circle.

Tebow thought he could watch Porcello warm up from Red Sox' on-deck circle. Mets manager Terry Collins had to call him back. — Michael Silverman (@MikeSilvermanBB) March 8, 2017

Rick Porcello thought Tebow was a ball boy when he watched him warm up in the wrong on-deck circle. Porcello was unfazed by it. — Ian Browne (@IanMBrowne) March 8, 2017

Not only did Tebow show he didn’t exactly know his way around a field, but Red Sox manager John Farrell had this backhanded compliment for him.

Impression Tebow left on Farrell pretty much sums it up: "There's strength in BP. That's the best I can tell you." — Michael Silverman (@MikeSilvermanBB) March 8, 2017

Ouch. It’s a rough life out there. And now you understand where these harsh scouting reports about Tebow came about.