Tigers, Cubs reportedly talking Justin Verlander trade

The Cubs may be swinging another pre-deadline move for starting pitching.

According to a report by Jon Morosi of FOX Sports on Monday, the Cubs and the Detroit Tigers continue to engage in trade talks with former AL Cy Young winner Justin Verlander’s name popping up along with catcher Alex Avila’s.

The defending champs already landed Jose Quintana from the Chicago White Sox earlier in July, but they still continue to be linked to big-name starters. Meanwhile, Verlander’s market is said to be lukewarm, likely due to concerns over his age, performance, and big contract. But he’d be more a mid-rotation guy for the Cubs, and perhaps that’s the best role for Verlander at this point.