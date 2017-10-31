Tommy Lasorda offered hilarious quote to Dave Roberts

Tommy Lasorda won’t think much of Dave Roberts until he’s won the World Series.

The 90-year-old Dodgers icon and former Dodgers manager met the team’s current manager after Game 6 of the World Series on Tuesday night and offered up a hilarious quote within earshot of multiple reporters.

“Remember, you haven’t done s—, til you win tomorrow,” Lasorda reportedly told Roberts.

Lasorda was the manager for the Dodgers’ last two World Series titles, which happened in 1981 and 1988. Roberts is looking to win the franchise its first championship in nearly 30 years. Though the team has had a great season, as Lasorda says, it’s nothing unless you win it all.

Now that’s a lot of pressure!