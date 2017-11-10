Yankees interviewed Eric Wedge for manager job

The New York Yankees are searching for a new manager now that they have decided not to renew Joe Girardi’s contract, and we already have one potential replacement that is not going to excite the team’s fans.

On Friday, the Yankees announced that they have interviewed former Seattle Mariners and Cleveland Indians manager Eric Wedge.

We know, we know.

Wedge compiled a combined record of 774-846 in 10 seasons as a manager in the majors. The 49-year-old led the Indians to a division title in 2007 and was named AL Manager of the Year that season. Other than that, Wedge was about as mediocre as it gets.

The Yankees have also interviewed Rob Thomson, who served as Girardi’s bench coach for four seasons, and plan to sit down with Aaron Boone.

All indications are that Girardi was not let go for baseball reasons, but the Yankees have to be able to do better than Wedge. It would be impossible to sell to fans that Wedge is a better man for the job.