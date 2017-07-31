Yu Darvish does not anticipate returning to Rangers in free agency

Yu Darvish believes his Texas Rangers chapter is officially closed for good.

Speaking with reporters after he was traded by the Texas Rangers to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday, Darvish said that he does not see himself returning to Texas in free agency, per local sportswriter Sean Shapiro.

Darvish asked about if he'd come back as free agent. Says "I don't think I'm coming back." — Sean Shapiro (@seanshapiro) July 31, 2017

The ace righty did provide a more in-depth follow-up answer however, saying it was “hard” to comment right now and that he’d talk to any interested teams.

The 30-year-old Darvish, a free agent after the season, was acquired by the Dodgers right about at the trade deadline buzzer in exchange for prospects Willie Calhoun, A.J. Alexy, and Brendon Davis. We have seen cases recently of players being traded and then returning to their original team in free agency the next offseason, but it doesn’t sound like Darvish will be in that category.