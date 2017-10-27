pixel 1
Friday, October 27, 2017

Yuli Gurriel explains his slant eyes gesture

October 27, 2017
by Larry Brown

Yuli Gurriel explained why he made a slant eyes gesture after homering off Yu Darvish during Game 3 of the World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros on Friday night.

Gurriel answered questions after the Astros’ 5-3 win and spoke through a translator. He said he didn’t want to offend anybody.

Gurriel also said that he did the gesture as he was demonstrating his lack of success against Japanese pitchers.

“I didn’t try to offend nobody. I was commenting to my family that I hadn’t had any good luck against Japanese pitchers here in the United States.”

Here’s video of his comments:

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred intends to speak with Gurriel on Saturday.

The league could discipline Gurriel for his actions.

Based on his words, that’s the gesture Gurriel uses to describe Asian people, which is offensive and inappropriate. Darvish called the actions “disrespectful.”

Here’s video of Gurriel’s actions.

