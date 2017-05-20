Ad Unit
Saturday, May 20, 2017

Al Horford’s sister crushed on Twitter for saying LeBron James hand-picked his team

May 20, 2017
by Darryn Albert

The Boston Celtics took a 44-point L to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night that was probably only rivaled in magnitude by the L that Anna Horford, the sister of Celtics big man Al Horford, took on Twitter afterwards.

As the Game 2 Eastern Conference Finals showdown began to get seriously out of hand, Horford tweeted that the blowout was the result of Cavs forward LeBron James getting to hand-pick his team.

She also put the officiating in her crosshairs.

Of course, the Internet takes no days off when it’s roasting season, so Horford soon found herself on the receiving end of a thorough Twitterverse clowning.

Horford was vocal during a matchup against the Cavs last year as well (when her brother was still a member of the Atlanta Hawks), but it’s hard to see her rebounding from this one.

