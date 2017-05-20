Al Horford’s sister crushed on Twitter for saying LeBron James hand-picked his team

The Boston Celtics took a 44-point L to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night that was probably only rivaled in magnitude by the L that Anna Horford, the sister of Celtics big man Al Horford, took on Twitter afterwards.

As the Game 2 Eastern Conference Finals showdown began to get seriously out of hand, Horford tweeted that the blowout was the result of Cavs forward LeBron James getting to hand-pick his team.

Lebron got to literally hand pick his team… this is the result. — Anna Horford (@AnnaHorford) May 20, 2017

She also put the officiating in her crosshairs.

Idc who you're rooting for, you can't deny Celtics are getting called for absolutely everything and Cavs are getting away with murder. — Anna Horford (@AnnaHorford) May 20, 2017

Of course, the Internet takes no days off when it’s roasting season, so Horford soon found herself on the receiving end of a thorough Twitterverse clowning.

@AnnaHorford @Sicksteen_216 LeBrOn GoT tO lItErAlLy HaNd PiCk HiS tEaM pic.twitter.com/0fP8AMuEvc — Joury da Don (@dajourdaddy) May 20, 2017

@AnnaHorford You guys must know each other? Asking for a friend. pic.twitter.com/hflyCODvnD — WillinBrooklyn (@darden216) May 20, 2017

@Reflog_18 @216optimist Here is an interesting stat: Current block stat in the ECF: Al Horford – 2

Anna Horford – 2,931 — Siu (@dennysieu) May 20, 2017

Horford was vocal during a matchup against the Cavs last year as well (when her brother was still a member of the Atlanta Hawks), but it’s hard to see her rebounding from this one.

Image via Anna Horford on Instagram