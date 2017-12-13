Antoine Walker at Celtics game gets all the jokes

Antoine Walker returned to Boston to take in a Celtics game and did so looking significantly different than he did during his playing days.

Walker spent the first seven seasons of his NBA career with the Celtics. On Wednesday, he was at TD Garden to watch the Celtics and Nuggets. For many on social media, the topic of discussion wasn’t Walker returning the the place he began his pro career. Instead, the focus was his appearance. Below is Walker sitting court side.

Here is a sampling of what people had to say.

Damn I thought this was Shaq https://t.co/KOgKu37if1 — Avery (@Super_Rio88) December 14, 2017

Antoine Walker ate James Posey. https://t.co/C9oJMlVoX4 — MARINO STILL GOAT (@FinzZombie) December 14, 2017

Antoine Roller https://t.co/cdxVPkd3EF — Old Man Gnajerle (@DanGnajerle) December 14, 2017

Walker played in the NBA for 12 seasons, most recently with the Timberwolves in 2008. Since then, he has played in the NBA’s Development League and and filed for bankruptcy after earning over $108 million in salary during his playing days.