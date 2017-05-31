Austin Rivers rips ‘out of shape’ Glen Davis over comments about him and his father

Austin Rivers is letting his former LA Clippers teammate have it.

In an appearance on FOX Sports 1’s “Undisputed” on Wednesday, Rivers was asked about ex-teammate Glen “Big Baby” Davis’ feud with his father, Clippers head coach Doc Rivers, and Davis’ recent comments that the Rivers father-son dynamic had caused resentment in the Clippers locker room.

“That’s a bunch of BS,” said the younger Rivers. “That’s just Baby talking … I’ve heard Baby say to me multiple times, ‘Oh man, you know why Doc is so good, Doc is so great.’ And then now he’s saying bad things about him. It’s a huge contradiction. And I don’t have a problem with Baby, me and Baby have always been cool, but it makes no sense to what he’s doing.

“Whatever he has between him and my pops, and you know Pops said the jokes about his weight and stuff like that,” continued the Clippers guard. “But let me ask you something. If someone is constantly out of shape, late, don’t remember plays, how the hell are you supposed to play? I don’t know where that even goes with the team. And that has nothing to do with him coming at my father. I really don’t care, that’s between him and my pops.

“But as far as him talking about me being my coach’s [son], that’s never had a play on the team,” Rivers said. “I’ve earned every stripe I’ve gotten, earned every playing time. That’s just him talking out the side of his neck. I don’t even understand where that comes from, so I’m not even paying that no mind.”

Rivers and Davis were teammates on the Clippers during the 2014-15 season, but Davis played under the elder Rivers in Boston for four seasons prior to that. Davis recently explained his side of the feud with Doc, but he may have started a new one with Austin in the process.