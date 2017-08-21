Brad Stevens: Celtics won’t know Isaiah Thomas’ status until September

The Boston Celtics’ big offseason makes it somewhat easy to forget that there are questions about Isaiah Thomas’ status.

Thomas missed half of the Celtics’ playoff series against the Cleveland Cavaliers after aggravating a hip injury. He saw multiple specialists and decided not to undergo hip surgery this offseason, but he’s still resting and recovering.

Boston head coach Brad Stevens says the team will know more about Thomas’ status after he undergoes more testing next month.

“He has another follow-up and another scan in the early part of September. Obviously it’s been a lot of appropriate rest, a lot of rehab. There have been some good strides here certainly in the last month or few weeks, but we’re not going to know that until after that early September timeframe,” Stevens told Chris Mannix on The Vertical Podcast.

The 28-year-old is coming off a career year that saw him average 28.9 points and 5.9 assists per game while leading the Celtics to the top seed in the conference.

The Celtics are expecting to have another big season after adding Gordon Hayward, Marcus Morris and draft pick Jayson Tatum to the mix. Having a healthy Thomas will be a key factor in determining how well the Celtics do next season.