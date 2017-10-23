Brad Stevens shares cool story about Gordon Hayward’s recovery

As he begins to recover from the devastating leg injury that he suffered on opening night, Gordon Hayward is proving that ball is truly life.

Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens shared a cool story on Monday about Hayward’s recovery, per Chris Forsberg of ESPN. Stevens asked Hayward if he needed anything while the team was on their recent road trip, and Hayward requested a basketball, which was then delivered to him by Stevens’ wife.

Hayward will be out until at least the spring, so hopefully having a basketball with him will serve as a good spirit-booster as he starts the lengthy healing process. No word though on when the video games will inevitably arrive.