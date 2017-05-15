Brett Brown: Sixers will draft based on fit rather than taking best player available

The Philadelphia 76ers appear to be prioritizing a more well-balanced roster as they prepare for the NBA Draft next month.

Sixers head coach Brett Brown appeared on 94WIP’s “Carlin & Reese” on Monday and said that the team will be drafting based on fit rather than just taking the best player available.

Brett Brown tells us that the Sixers will NOT be going best player available in the draft. "We need some fits." — Carlin & Reese (@CarlinReeseWIP) May 15, 2017

The Sixers sport the fourth-best draft lottery odds and also have the right to swap first-rounders with the Sacramento Kings, who own the eighth-best odds. Additionally, they will receive the first-round pick of the Los Angeles Lakers, who have the third-best odds, if it falls outside of the top three.

Philadelphia’s overcrowded frontcourt and complete lack of guard depth has become one of the NBA’s great punchlines of the last few seasons. While Brown has a plan to potentially address both those issues, these comments from him seem to suggest that the Sixers will select a backcourt player come draft day.