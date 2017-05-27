Celtics reportedly intent on adding All-Star caliber frontcourt player

The Boston Celtics surprised NBA fans last season when they signed Al Horford to a four-year, $113 million contract, and they are reportedly looking to make a similar splash this offseason.

A. Sherrod Blakely of CSNNE.com reports that the Celtics are making it a priority to land an “All-Star caliber talent in the frontcourt” this summer. Boston has the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming draft and still has the Brooklyn Nets’ first-round pick for next season, so they could look to make a big trade. There is also a loaded class of free agents coming.

One of the most likely scenarios would be the Celtics signing Gordon Hayward, who is expected to opt out of the final year of his deal with the Utah Jazz. Hayward, 27, made his first All-Star Game this past season, averaging a career-high 21.9 points per game. The small forward played college ball for Celtics coach Brad Stevens at Butler.

There have also been rumblings that Blake Griffin may not re-sign with the Los Angeles Clippers if and when he opts out of his deal. That could have something to do with the possibility of Chris Paul leaving the team this summer.

The Celtics are a young team with a great core that just made it to the Eastern Conference Finals. They’re in an unprecedented situation having the No. 1 pick in the draft coming off the season they just had. We’ll continue to hear countless rumors about blockbuster deals Boston could make in the coming months (here’s another), but the truth is anything from Isaiah Thomas being traded to the Celtics holding onto their No. 1 pick and making no major moves is a possibility. One thing’s for sure — Danny Ainge will leave no stone unturned.

H/T Pro Basketball Talk