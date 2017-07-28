Chris Paul, James Harden reportedly will team up at Drew League

Some fans may get their first look at a Chris Paul-James Harden backcourt on Sunday as the two are set to team up in a Drew League game.

According to ESPN’s Chris Haynes, CP3 and Harden will play for LA Unified in a Drew League game against a team called the Home Town Favorites. Interestingly, Russell Westbrook is set to play for Home Town Favorites in the Los Angeles-based Pro-Am league. Both teams are 6-4 this year.

Harden played for LAUNFD last week, while CP3 was in attendance watching with his son.

This time around, Paul will be getting in on the action on the court. They should also have help from Lou Williams and Montrezl Harrell, two former Rockets who are expected to play in the game as well.

Multiple NBA players participate in the league during the summer in order to keep their game and skills sharp. Paul and Harden will be getting a head start on practicing their teamwork.