Monday, June 12, 2017

David West kissing Tristan Thompson gets meme treatment

June 12, 2017
by Larry Brown

David West Tristan Thompson

David West’s kerfuffle with Tristan Thompson during Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night led to a close and intimate encounter between the two, which of course brought out the memes.

As the two got tangled in a third quarter incident that resulted in technical fouls handed out, Golden State’s West appeared to plant one on the Cavs big man’s cheek as they were in each others’ faces.

Many on Twitter reacted with funny captions. Here’s a look at the best memes:


