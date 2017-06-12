David West kissing Tristan Thompson gets meme treatment

David West’s kerfuffle with Tristan Thompson during Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night led to a close and intimate encounter between the two, which of course brought out the memes.

As the two got tangled in a third quarter incident that resulted in technical fouls handed out, Golden State’s West appeared to plant one on the Cavs big man’s cheek as they were in each others’ faces.

Many on Twitter reacted with funny captions. Here’s a look at the best memes:

"Anaconda Malt Liquor. When you pop the top…" pic.twitter.com/45z0xnPLNq — Doug Farrar (@BR_DougFarrar) June 13, 2017

There was sports kissing and now they're playing Barry White going into halftime pic.twitter.com/NVaa1agHyt — Mike Tunison (@xmasape) June 13, 2017

Looks like a high school dance. pic.twitter.com/DQkVYrmQSI — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) June 13, 2017

Kiss me, kiss me like Khloe does… pic.twitter.com/FJCzzqzc1Y — TotalProSports (@TotalProSports) June 13, 2017

when you're not really feeling it but you still want the rose pic.twitter.com/AaP9vDZrQY — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) June 13, 2017