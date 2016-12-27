DeAndre Jordan OK after minor car accident

DeAndre Jordan was involved in a minor car accident on Tuesday.

The incident occurred when the Clippers center was on his way to the airport for the team’s flight to New Orleans ahead of Wednesday’s game against the Pelicans. The accident was first reported by TMZ and the Clippers later confirmed, saying Jordan is OK and will travel with the team.

Clippers confirm TMZ report that DeAndre Jordan was involved in minor car accident on his way to the airport for the team's flight to NOLA — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) December 27, 2016

Chris Paul was NOT involved in the accident. Clips say he was near the airport and came with team staff to give DJ a ride to the airport — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) December 27, 2016

Clippers say DeAndre Jordan is OK and is flying with the team to New Orleans. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) December 27, 2016

Thankfully Jordan appears to be okay. Unfortunately, TMZ added one person was taken to an area hospital. We can only hope that person will be alright as well.