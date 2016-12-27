Ad Unit
Tuesday, December 27, 2016

DeAndre Jordan OK after minor car accident

December 27, 2016
by Gordon Dixon

DeAndre Jordan

DeAndre Jordan was involved in a minor car accident on Tuesday.

The incident occurred when the Clippers center was on his way to the airport for the team’s flight to New Orleans ahead of Wednesday’s game against the Pelicans. The accident was first reported by TMZ and the Clippers later confirmed, saying Jordan is OK and will travel with the team.

Thankfully Jordan appears to be okay. Unfortunately, TMZ added one person was taken to an area hospital. We can only hope that person will be alright as well.


