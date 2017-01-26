Dwight Howard makes childish penis jokes in postgame interview (Video)

Dwight Howard had some fun with his postgame interview Wednesday night, and it was the type of fun you would expect a freshman in high school to appreciate more than anyone.

After the Atlanta Hawks came away with a 119-114 road win over the Chicago Bulls, Howard decided to entertain teammate Dennis Schroder with a few penis jokes. Here’s the video:

“Our D was good tonight,” Howard said with a big grin. “So we gotta make sure our D stays good.”

Howard apparently enjoyed the reaction he got from Schroder, so he went right back to the “D” reference when asked a totally unrelated follow-up question.

“It starts with the D,” he said, trying not to burst out laughing. “We gotta make sure we keep playing defense.”

At that point, Schroder couldn’t take it anymore and sprinted to the locker room. Howard laughed hysterically as the interview came to an end.

If you’re surprised Howard would go there, you must not have seen his infamous “pause” video (watch it here) from several years back. Even at age 31, Dwight still appreciates a well-timed pee-pee joke.