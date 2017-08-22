Rockets great Elvin Hayes part of group trying to buy team

The Big E is putting in a bid for ownership at his old stomping grounds.

In an interview with Marc Berman of FOX 26 Sports that was published on Monday, Houston Rockets legend Elvin Hayes revealed that he is part of a group attempting to buy the team.

“We have met with the Rockets and had a very cordial and very nice, in-depth visit,” said Hayes. “We feel good about our meeting with the Rockets, and I think they felt good with us. We have some very strong people in this group. We could do some very good things with this organization, with this team.”

The 71-year-old Hayes was a Rocket for seven seasons, spanning two separate stints and including the period when they were still the San Diego Rockets. He made four All-Star teams and won one scoring title in a Rockets uniform and was later inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 1990 before being named one of the NBA’s 50 Greatest Players of All-Time in 1996.

Prospective buyers (including other Rockets greats) having been assembling en masse in the wake of the news that longtime owner Leslie Alexander is planning to sell the team, so we may have a bidding war on our hands here.

