Tuesday, August 22, 2017

ESPN reporter Brian Windhorst sends funny tweet after breaking Irving-Thomas news

August 22, 2017
by Larry Brown

Brian Windhorst

Basketball truly never stops. Brian Windhorst knows that as well as anyone.

The ESPN reporter broke some news on Tuesday when he shared a report via Twitter about the Celtics and Cavaliers being on the verge of a Kyrie Irving-Isaiah Thomas trade. Here’s the tweet he sent:

Windhorst wasn’t the first reporter to break the news, but nonetheless he was in the thick of things. And if you can imagine it, he actually shared the news while on a trip in Rome.

Windhorst sent this great tweet about it:

You have to respect Windhorst’s hustle from abroad, especially when you consider the family cost of reporting the news!

