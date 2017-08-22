ESPN reporter Brian Windhorst sends funny tweet after breaking Irving-Thomas news

Basketball truly never stops. Brian Windhorst knows that as well as anyone.

The ESPN reporter broke some news on Tuesday when he shared a report via Twitter about the Celtics and Cavaliers being on the verge of a Kyrie Irving-Isaiah Thomas trade. Here’s the tweet he sent:

Cavs and Celtics on verge of a deal: Kyrie Irving for Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and 2018 Nets pick unprotected, sources say — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) August 22, 2017

Windhorst wasn’t the first reporter to break the news, but nonetheless he was in the thick of things. And if you can imagine it, he actually shared the news while on a trip in Rome.

Windhorst sent this great tweet about it:

I'm in Rome, it's 1:30 a.m. and my wife may be considering divorce. I leave analysis of Cavs-Celtics trade to my able colleagues. Good night — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) August 22, 2017

You have to respect Windhorst’s hustle from abroad, especially when you consider the family cost of reporting the news!