Fred Hoiberg: Rajon Rondo will remain out of rotation

Rajon Rondo is still in exile, and there is no indication when it will end.

Chicago Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg said Monday that Rondo would remain out of the rotation for the team’s next game against New Orleans.

Hoiberg did have praise for Rondo’s professionalism, but nothing has changed with regards to his status.

Hoiberg said MCW will start vs. Hornets. — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) January 2, 2017

Grant will play backup PG. — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) January 2, 2017

Hoiberg keeps praising Rondo's professionalism. And Rondo is smiling, working w/ Grant. But nothing's changed: Rondo wants out if permanent — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) January 2, 2017

This will be the third straight game that Rondo will have been benched for at least a part of. He has indicated that if it continues, he’s going to seek a trade. This isn’t what he signed up for, and it doesn’t look as if the situation is going to be changing anytime soon.