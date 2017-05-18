Ad Unit
Thursday, May 18, 2017

Isaiah Thomas mocked in funny video over LeBron play

May 18, 2017
by Larry Brown

LeBron James Isaiah Thomas

The internet spares nobody from embarrassment, not even Isaiah Thomas.

LeBron James went up for a dunk/layup attempt in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday and was pushed by Thomas. On the way, LeBron pretty much punked the 5-foot-9 Thomas, even knocking off the guard’s headband.

The result is that a day later, Thomas has been mocked with a funny video. Take a look:

We’re guessing that even Thomas would laugh at the video.


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus