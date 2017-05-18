Isaiah Thomas mocked in funny video over LeBron play

The internet spares nobody from embarrassment, not even Isaiah Thomas.

LeBron James went up for a dunk/layup attempt in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday and was pushed by Thomas. On the way, LeBron pretty much punked the 5-foot-9 Thomas, even knocking off the guard’s headband.

LeBron: "I'm going to my seventh straight Finals." Isaiah: "Take me with you!" pic.twitter.com/piFprEZamy — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) May 18, 2017

The result is that a day later, Thomas has been mocked with a funny video. Take a look:

And the internet wins once again pic.twitter.com/LamKGJOmH7 — Whistle Sports (@WhistleSports) May 18, 2017

We’re guessing that even Thomas would laugh at the video.