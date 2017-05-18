Isaiah Thomas mocked in funny video over LeBron play
The internet spares nobody from embarrassment, not even Isaiah Thomas.
LeBron James went up for a dunk/layup attempt in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday and was pushed by Thomas. On the way, LeBron pretty much punked the 5-foot-9 Thomas, even knocking off the guard’s headband.
LeBron: "I'm going to my seventh straight Finals."
Isaiah: "Take me with you!" pic.twitter.com/piFprEZamy
— Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) May 18, 2017
The result is that a day later, Thomas has been mocked with a funny video. Take a look:
And the internet wins once again pic.twitter.com/LamKGJOmH7
— Whistle Sports (@WhistleSports) May 18, 2017
We’re guessing that even Thomas would laugh at the video.