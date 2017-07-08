Report: Jamal Crawford in serious talks to sign with Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves may be adding to their already impressive offseason haul.

Shams Charania of The Vertical reports on Saturday that three-time Sixth Man of the Year Jamal Crawford is in “serious talks” to sign with the Timberwolves once he clears waivers.

The 37-year-old Crawford, who averaged 12.3 points per game in 2016-17, officially secured his buyout from the Atlanta Hawks earlier this week.

The Timberwolves had indeed been mentioned as a frontrunner, and now they care closing in on their veteran heat-check guy to continue to complement their high-upside young core after the acquisitions of Jimmy Butler, Jeff Teague, and Taj Gibson earlier this offseason.