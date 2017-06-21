Jerry Stackhouse says Dirk Nowitzki stole fadeaway move from him

Jerry Stackhouse thinks that he deserves some figurative royalties.

In a feature by Jonathan Abrams of Bleacher Report that ran on Tuesday, the retired All-Star claimed that former Dallas Mavericks teammate Dirk Nowitzki stole the famous fadeaway move from him.

“All those patented Dirk moves, step back, I still say that’s my move he stole from me on my post-up,” said Stackhouse. “Everybody is like, ‘Oh, that’s the Dirk move.’ That’s my post-up move that I was killing him with at that time.

“The universe thinks it’s the Dirk move, but go back to ’04 or ’05 and watch my post-ups and see what they look like,” he continued. “See that he just adds a little fade to it.”

Stackhouse and Nowitzki were teammates in Dallas for five years from 2004 to 2009. The fadeaway is nearly unanimously seen as Nowitzki’s signature move, but there’s at least some video evidence backing Stackhouse’s claim up.

These days, the 42-year-old Stackhouse serves as head coach of the Toronto Raptors’ D-League team. It will be interesting to see if/how Nowitzki, who has gotten a bit territorial of the move in recent years, responds to his assertion.

Image via Jerry Stackhouse on Instagram