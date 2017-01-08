Ad Unit
Sunday, January 8, 2017

Joel Embiid fires back at Mia Khalifa’s shade on Instagram

January 8, 2017
by Darryn Albert

Joel Embiid

Don’t bring that weak shade into Joel Embiid’s paint.

After Philadelphia’s 105-95 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, Embiid and Sixers teammates Ben Simmons and Nerlens Noel took some time to pose for a photo with Philly rapper Meek Mill.

The Daltons !!!!

A photo posted by Joel "The Process" Embiid (@joelembiid) on

Adult film star Mia Khalifa took notice of the photo and decided to crack a joke. She commented about all the L’s in the room since the Sixers are 10-25 on the year and Mill is known as the kings of L’s due to his history of starting beef with other rappers, particularly with Drake in 2015, and ultimately being humiliated by them.

Room full of L's

A photo posted by Mia Khalifa (@notthefakemiakhalifa) on

Embiid was having none of it though and fired back at Khalifa in spectacular fashion in her comments section.

Khalifa has definitely managed to get the better of some professional athletes as we’ve seen in the past. But she better think twice the next time she even considers trying to slander the unassailable Process.


