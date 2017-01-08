Joel Embiid fires back at Mia Khalifa’s shade on Instagram

Don’t bring that weak shade into Joel Embiid’s paint.

After Philadelphia’s 105-95 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, Embiid and Sixers teammates Ben Simmons and Nerlens Noel took some time to pose for a photo with Philly rapper Meek Mill.

Adult film star Mia Khalifa took notice of the photo and decided to crack a joke. She commented about all the L’s in the room since the Sixers are 10-25 on the year and Mill is known as the kings of L’s due to his history of starting beef with other rappers, particularly with Drake in 2015, and ultimately being humiliated by them.

Embiid was having none of it though and fired back at Khalifa in spectacular fashion in her comments section.

Khalifa has definitely managed to get the better of some professional athletes as we’ve seen in the past. But she better think twice the next time she even considers trying to slander the unassailable Process.