Joel Embiid posts great tweet after TJ McConnell’s game-winner vs. Magic

Joel Embiid may still be sidelined with a knee injury, but he’s still very much killing the game on social media.

On Thursday, Embiid’s Philadelphia 76ers teammate T.J. McConnell lifted the team to a 112-111 victory over Orlando by hitting a go-ahead jumper with 5.8 seconds left, then sealing the W with a steal on the ensuing Magic possession.

McConnell’s heroic performance inspired this priceless tweet from Embiid:

Is Tj Mcconnell is the clutchest player in the history of the NBA? I guess so #TrustTheProcess pic.twitter.com/JD6IoQ2J5v — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) February 10, 2017

It’s certainly not the first time that the social media superstar Embiid has anointed Twitter with his legend. But this latest post affirming his one-of-a-kind bromance with McConnell may be perhaps Embiid’s finest work yet.

Video via NBA Reddit