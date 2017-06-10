Referee John Goble explains Draymond Green technical snafu

The NBA’s Game 4 referees attributed the Draymond Green technical foul confusion to miscommunication with the scorer’s table.

Referee John Goble explained that the referees had intended to give a first quarter technical to Steve Kerr all along, but it was attributed to Green — a mistake that was not corrected until the forward actually was T’d up in the second half.

“In the moment, I thought I had verbalized to the table that the technical foul was on Coach Kerr,” Goble told a pool reporter early Saturday, via Brian Windhorst and Baxter Holmes of ESPN. “After looking at the video, I did not verbalize to the table. And looking at the video, I should have done a better job of making sure that the table knew the technical foul was on Coach Kerr.”

At the time, it seemed as though the referees may have changed a call to ensure Green wasn’t ejected for collecting two technical fouls. The official explanation from the referee side is much more straightforward.