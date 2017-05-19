Ad Unit
Friday, May 19, 2017

JR Smith taunts Celtics fans during Game 2 blowout (Video)

May 19, 2017
by Darryn Albert

J.R. Smith sure knows how to kick a fanbase when they’re down.

In the third quarter of Friday’s Eastern Conference Finals Game 2, an affair that the Cleveland Cavaliers led by 40-plus points for the majority of before finally winning by 44, Smith appeared to taunt the local Boston Celtics fans with a broom gesture to signify an impending series sweep.

Such disrespect, and the backpedal right into the referee definitively makes this the most J.R. Smith thing ever. Smith was clearly expecting a much tougher challenge from the Celtics in Game 2, so he’s definitely quite giddy as the series shifts to Cleveland for what will indeed likely be its final two games.


