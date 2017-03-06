Kawhi Leonard selected for random drug testing after monster game

Timing sure can be a funny thing in the NBA.

Kawhi Leonard was selected for a random drug test on Monday night after putting up a huge showing to beat the Houston Rockets.

Kawhi has been selected for a random drug test, so he's quarantined while he's being tested. Not sure when we will get to interview him — Melissa Rohlin (@melissarohlin) March 7, 2017

Leonard scored 39 points with 6 rebounds and 5 assists in the Spurs’ 112-110 win. He hit a clutch 3-pointer in the final minute to give San Antonio the lead and then sealed it with a block of a James Harden layup attempt.

Kawhi Leonard's 24 second argument for MVP pic.twitter.com/1G1BhhPJ21 — Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) March 7, 2017

Leonard was 12 of 18 from the field, including 4 of 5 on threes, and 11-for-11 at the line.

NBA players are subject to six random drug tests during the year — four in-season and two during the off-season, so this could have just oddly been Leonard’s night for it. Still, we sure have seen some funny timing for drug testing not only in the NBA, but also with this player in the NFL.