Report: Klay Thompson used to forget plays from huddle to court

The evidence of Klay Thompson existing on a higher plane of consciousness continues to pile up.

Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic reported Thursday that the Golden State Warriors star used to have a funny in-game habit of forgetting plays from the huddle to the court during head coach Steve Kerr’s first season in 2014-15.

Per Thompson II:

In Warriors coach Steve Kerr’s first season with the team, he assigned an assistant coach to Klay Thompson. If his memory serves him correctly, it was Alvin Gentry. When Kerr drew up a play in the huddle, Gentry’s task was then to follow up with Thompson and give him the call again. Thompson had a habit of forgetting it on his way from the bench to the court.

Of course, the Warriors went on to win the title that year, so Thompson’s absentmindness obviously wasn’t too detrimental to them. Just chalk it up to another one of the entertaining antics of the most interesting man in the NBA.

H/T NBA Reddit