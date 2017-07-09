Report: Knicks, Rajon Rondo maintain mutual interest

The New York Knicks and free agent point guard Rajon Rondo continue to have mutual interest, according to a report.

ESPN’s Ian Begley reported Sunday that the two sides remain in touch, with the Knicks considering several veteran point guards. New York would likely need to clear cap space to bring Rondo in, but a Carmelo Anthony trade could do that.

Begley notes that Rondo does not have the unanimous backing of Knicks decision-makers, but his work as a mentor in Sacramento and Chicago has been praised, and the Knicks hope to find someone who can help rookie Frank Ntilikina grow.

This is more or less the status quo from a few days ago. While the Knicks may have a few different guards on their radar, Rondo’s name keeps coming up in connection with the team.