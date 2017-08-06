Former Knicks staff member discusses Phil Jackson’s weird interview questions

It may not come as much of a surprise that Phil Jackson’s job interview questions are a bit unconventional.

Former New York Knicks player development coach Chris Brickley shared as much in a profile by Scott Davis of Business Insider, relaying what happened when the newly-hired Jackson called him into his office to speak to him.

“I’m thinking I’m gonna go in there, I’m gonna meet with him, I’m done,” Brickley said. “So I go in, I’m super nervous, super scared. It’s Phil Jackson. I don’t even know the guy. I come in sit down in his office and he said, ‘I’m gonna ask you three questions.'”

Jackson’s questions? The first was about Steve Nash’s athleticism, the second was regarding the proper footwork leading to a jumper, and the third was to describe five characteristics of an athlete. Brickley answered them as best he could and kept his job.

“I had my interview and it went well, and he’s like, ‘I’ll see you at pre-draft workouts in two days,'” Brickley said. “I was so excited, so happy, and at that point, I knew I was gonna stay on.”

Jackson has never been very typical, so it makes sense that his interviews aren’t. Maybe that’s why Kristaps Porzingis blew off his exit meeting.

