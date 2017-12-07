pixel 1
Thursday, December 7, 2017

Kyrie Irving downplays in-game spat with Dennis Smith

December 7, 2017
by Darryn Albert

Kyrie Irving and Dennis Smith Jr. got into a bit of a scrap during Wednesday’s game, but the former wasn’t sweating it too much afterwards.

Smith came at Irving with some choice words after being fouled in the first quarter of his Dallas Mavericks’ eventual 97-90 loss to Irving’s Boston Celtics.

Speaking with reporters postgame, Irving downplayed the spat and said that he was actually a fan of Smith’s game, per Jay King of MassLive.com.

On top of the win, it also helps that Irving (23 points, five assists, 10-of-18 shooting) got the best of his one-on-one matchup with the rookie Smith (12 points, one assist, 4-of-16 shooting). At least Uncle Drew handled this one better than the last time that somebody tried to get under his skin.

