Lakers reportedly ‘moving closer and closer’ to picking Lonzo Ball

The Los Angeles Lakers have done their due diligence on a number of top prospects leading up to the NBA Draft, but it would still be a surprise if they selected anyone other than Lonzo Ball with the second overall pick.

In his latest mock draft, ESPN NBA Insider Chad Ford wrote that the Lakers remain the “heavy favorite” to land Ball.

Sources in L.A. say that the Lakers have been moving closer and closer to selecting Ball in the past 48 hours. More than ever, he’s the heavy favorite to get his wish to play for his hometown team

We have heard rumors about everything from the Lakers trading their pick to them trying to add another top-five pick, and such is the nature of the beast leading up to the NBA Draft. With Paul George having reportedly informed the Indiana Pacers that he will not re-sign with the team, it makes sense for the Lakers to take a guard like Ball in this year’s draft.

Former Washington point guard Markelle Fultz is all but certainly going to be selected at No. 1 overall by the Philadelphia 76ers. That probably leaves the Lakers deciding between Ball and former Kansas star Josh Jackson, but Jackson is a swingman like George. If L.A. is banking on signing George next offseason, picking Jackson makes little sense. Plus, the reports we heard about Jackson’s workout with the Lakers were not all that flattering.

Assuming the Lakers keep their second overall pick, Ball still seems like the obvious choice.

