Report: Lakers currently plan on passing on Lonzo Ball

Lonzo Ball going to the Los Angeles Lakers with the No. 2 overall pick may not be a foregone conclusion after all.

According to Jordan Schultz of the Huffington Post, the Lakers would pass on Ball if the NBA Draft were today amid concerns over his ceiling and his father.

Per source, the #Lakers would pass on Lonzo Ball if #nbadraft was today. Team isn't convinced he's a star and remains concerned about LaVar. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) June 3, 2017

This runs counter to other reports we’ve seen about how much the Lakers love Ball, so it remains to be seen if something changed.

Much of what we’ve heard indicates that teams who are sold on Ball’s talent would overlook his father and take him. It doesn’t sound like the team is completely convinced by him, though, and at that point, the other risks become more pronounced if you’re not dealing with a player you’re very confident in.

If this report is accurate, it would mean two of the top three teams have at least some concerns about LaVar’s antics. Perhaps he will impact his son’s draft position after all.