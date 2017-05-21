LaVar Ball hits new low with ignorant comments on Kyrie Irving

Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Kyrie Irving attempted to offer friendly, albeit it blunt advice to LaVar Ball earlier this week while appearing on Uninterrupted’s “Road Trippin'” podcast.

Irving, who knows more than a thing or two about being a highly-touted college prospect, told Ball it’s time to cut the cord and let his son live his life.

“I’m sorry, LaVar, you’re not going to be in every hotel room that Lonzo is going to be in,” Irving said via ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. “You’re not going to be everywhere and part of his life as he continues to grow up. You got to let go. He’s 19-years old. Don’t get me wrong, I don’t want it to bypass him being a father, but he’s got to let Lonzo be Lonzo for the long haul.”

Ball, who has taken aim at anyone from Michael Jordan to Kobe Bryant, was unsurprisingly annoyed by Irving’s input. And without any familiarity with Irving’s past whatsoever, Ball ignorantly lit into the four-time All Star while making his own appearance on Uninterrupted.

“How you gonna tell me how my son should be if you don’t have a kid,” Ball questioned.

Irving, of course, is a Father. His daighter, Azurie Elizabeth Irving, was born on November 23, 2015.

Azurie Elizabeth Irving 11/23/15 35 hours of labor from her great mother and she came into the world to bring a shine to my world that I never thought was possible. I love you so much, and my heart grew the first time I felt your heart against mine. Mommy, I gave her your name because I know you will bless her and our family the same way you blessed me. I love you. A post shared by Kyrie Irving (@kyrieirving) on Nov 24, 2015 at 6:24pm PST

But Ball’s ignorance didn’t end with his comments about Irving’s inability to understand fatherhood, however. Rather, he continued by disrespecting Irving’s Mother, Elizabeth Ann, who passed away from Septis Syndrome when Kyrie was only four years old.

“Maybe he don’t have the relationship that me and ‘Zo got. And I don’t think he did. First of all, your mom wasn’t there,” Ball said. “So something’s got to change right there. It’s not the same. Lonzo can come home and see his mom and dad all the time. We’ve been together. Most people, with this talent, usually has a single parent. Not two of them together.”

Ball’s latest comments come on the heels of his spat with FS1’s Kristine Leahy, who he said needs to “stay in her lane” and not address him.

These sort of shock jock moments are nothing new for Ball — it’s how he’s made his own name in the shadow of his son’s fame — but at some point or another, people have to stop putting a microphone in front of his face. He’s not only doing his son more harm than good, but he’s spreading ignorance and hatred like a wildfire.