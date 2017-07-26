LaVar Ball says he and LaMelo would beat Michael Jordan and LeBron James 2-on-2

LaVar Ball may have outdone himself yet again.

Before his Big Ballers AAU team played Zion Williamson’s SC Supreme team on Wednesday night, basketball’s most notorious hype man proudly boasted that he and 15-year-old son LaMelo, who headlines the Big Ballers roster, could beat anybody 2-on-2 … including Michael Jordan and LeBron James.

That Big Baller irrational confidence truly knows no bounds.

While we know by now to take LaVar’s far-out claims for their entertainment value rather than for their coherence, to his credit, he has proven that he can dish out the tough love to his sons in addition to all the hype. Now let’s just hope that the AAU experience treats him better than it has these last few days.

H/T Overtime