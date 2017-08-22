LeBron James’ camp reportedly confident Dwyane Wade will end up on Cavs

LeBron James seems to believe that a reunion with his ex-Heatles bandmate will be happening sooner rather than later.

In an appearance Tuesday on “The Wine and Gold Talk Podcast,” Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com commented on the possibility of James and Dwyane Wade joining forces again, this time on the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“As of right now, people close to James are fairly confident that, at some point this year, Dwyane Wade is going to end up on the Cavs,” said Vardon, according to Ryne Nelson of SLAM Online.

“If Dwyane is healthy and he and LeBron are playing great together and they go on this crazy playoff run. That matters [in LeBron’s 2018 free agency],” he went on. “The bottom line is that there’s no decision that has been made.”

James and Wade were teammates on the Miami Heat from 2010 to 2014, making four straight NBA Finals together and winning two championships. They also famously have one of the closer brotherhoods in the league.

Rumors of Wade potentially being bought out by the Chicago Bulls have intensified in recent days, especially with this recent family development. As for the Cavs, they may give him the best opportunity at this stage of his career to both compete for a title and play alongside one of his best friends again.