Lonzo Ball mocks LaVar Ball in hilarious Foot Locker commercial

Lonzo Ball and his father LaVar have not done a whole lot to make people like them in the past several months, but all of that could change with a brilliant one-minute sneaker commercial.

Foot Locker has dropped some hilarious ads in the past, but the spot the apparel company released on Wednesday featuring Lonzo Ball is easily one of the best. Along with some of the other top prospects in the upcoming draft, Ball was asked to reflect on all his father has done for him in honor of Father’s Day. Enjoy:

“Of course there’s that day when your dad berates your high school coach in front of an entire crowd for not getting you enough touches,” a stone-faced Lonzo said. “Or that special moment when your dad sits you down and tells you where you’re going to college … copyrights your name to make it part of a family lifestyle brand …”

And our personal favorite:

“And then tells 29 out of 30 teams to not bother drafting you…”

Absolutely brilliant. LaVar Ball has been criticized a ton for his overconfidence and outlandish statements, but he and Lonzo obviously have a decent sense of humor. Like Tom Brady did in that awesome Foot Locker commercial about Deflategate, Lonzo and LaVar showed they are not afraid to poke fun at themselves. That always goes a long way in the court of public opinion.