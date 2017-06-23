Malik Monk admits he thought he would be a Knick

Depending on your perspective, Malik Monk may have dodged a major bullet in Thursday’s draft.

After he was selected by the Charlotte Hornets with the No. 11 overall pick, the former Kentucky star made a somewhat surprising admission.

“I actually thought the Knicks would take me,” said Monk, per Zach Braziller of the New York Post.

Kentucky head coach John Calipari made similar remarks as well.

“I wanted Malik in New York because I thought he would light it up,” said Calipari during ESPN’s draft telecast. “It would be back on. But they must’ve liked the French kid. I’ve not seen him enough, but I hear he’s really good.”

The Knicks went with French point guard Frank Ntilikina at No. 8 overall instead. New York isn’t exactly a hot player destination these days, so even if Monk’s slide was one of the more surprising draft day developments, he can probably wipe the sweat off his brow that everything played out as it did.