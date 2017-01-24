Nate Robinson lobbies for spot on Cavaliers

Nate Robinson really wants LeBron James to give him a call about playing for the Cavaliers.

After Monday’s loss to the Cavaliers, LeBron James went off over the team’s lack of additions. You can read his comments here.

The trade for Kyle Korver was nice, but another area Cleveland could use some help is in the form of a playmaker. Former NBA player Jordan Crawford used his Twitter account to offer his services on Tuesday. Another NBA veteran, Nate Robinson, chose Instagram.

Robinson posted a graphic showing James and his quote about needing a playmaker and added a caption to let James know he’s eagerly awaiting a phone call.

Do I gotta put my number on ig @kingjames ??? Cause I will until you call me lol #holdat A photo posted by Nate Robinson (@naterobinson) on Jan 24, 2017 at 8:09am PST

As we have already seen, James and the Cavaliers will certainly have their pick of players who are willing to come along for the ride and provide depth on a team capable of winning a championship. It’ll now be up to James the front office to decide who to bring in.

Robinson, 32, appeared in just two games for the Pelicans last season, starting one. His best season came back in 2008-2009 when he averaged 17.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.3 steals in 74 games for the Knicks.