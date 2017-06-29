NBA teams believe Serge Ibaka is older than listed age?

An odd wrinkle may be complicating Serge Ibaka’s free agency this summer.

In an appearance on Bleacher Report’s “The Full 48” podcast earlier this week, ESPN’s Zach Lowe said that some NBA teams apparently believe the three-time All-Defensive First Teamer may actually be older than he is listed.

“Look, as uncomfortable as it is to say that, the league, not the league office, teams believe that [Ibaka] is older than his listed age,” said Lowe. “So whether he is or not, or what are the ethical issues of saying that, I don’t know. But it affects the free agency market for him.”

Ibaka is officially listed as 27 years old with a date of birth of September 18, 1989. But his decline in production these last few seasons has been curious, especially for a player who should only now be entering his prime.

The Congolese big man is an unrestricted free agent this offseason and is one of the top options available at the power forward position. But now questions about his age to go on top of questions about his role may be enough to scare off a prospective suitor or two.

H/T NBA Reddit