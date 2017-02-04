Nikola Jokic has great story about accepting game ball from Michael Malone

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic is quickly making a name for himself in the NBA, both for his on-court play and some rather amusing off-court stories.

Joking put up 20 points, collected 13 rebounds, and dished out 11 assists for his first career triple-double on Friday night, making him a natural choice for the game ball. It was a reward that he gladly accepted from coach Michael Malone – while in the nude.

“I hugged him,” Jokic said, via Harrison Wind of BSN Denver. “I was naked and I hugged him.”

When you’re putting up lines like that, Malone probably doesn’t care what Jokic does.

Jokic is awesome both on and off the court. Now that he’s kicked the soft drink habit, he’s become one of the NBA’s elite big men, averaging 15.6 points and 8.6 rebounds per game.