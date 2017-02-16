Rachel Nichols, Giannis Antetokounmpo compare hand size in funny photo

Giannis Antetokounmpo is nicknamed “The Freak” for good reason. And he proved that when he and ESPN personality Rachel Nichols compared hand sizes on Thursday.

The Milwaukee Bucks star was a guest on “The Jump” hosted by Nichols and did a hand size comparison with her:

So the Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo has just slightly larger hands than @Rachel__Nichols. pic.twitter.com/q8da8nz4FV — Jordan Heck (@JordanHeckFF) February 16, 2017

Like Nichols said on Twitter, it did not go well for her:

So one of our producers at #TheJump suggested that Giannis Antetokounmpo and I compare hand sizes.

It did not go well for me pic.twitter.com/6hWXaxBFzB — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) February 16, 2017

It reminds us a lot of this photo.