Thursday, February 16, 2017

Rachel Nichols, Giannis Antetokounmpo compare hand size in funny photo

February 16, 2017
by Larry Brown

Giannis Antetokounmpo is nicknamed “The Freak” for good reason. And he proved that when he and ESPN personality Rachel Nichols compared hand sizes on Thursday.

The Milwaukee Bucks star was a guest on “The Jump” hosted by Nichols and did a hand size comparison with her:

Like Nichols said on Twitter, it did not go well for her:

It reminds us a lot of this photo.


