Rashad McCants: Dating Khloe Kardashian killed my NBA career

Former NBA player Rashad McCants has a few regrets about the way his basketball career shook out, but none bigger than dating one of the Kardashians.

McCants became known for helping North Carolina win the national championship while teaming up with fellow prized recruits Sean May, David Noel and Raymond Felton. He then was picked No. 14 overall by the Timberwolves in 2005 and played with Minnesota through 2009.

McCants began dating Khloe Kardashian in the fall of 2009, and he says that’s where his career went off the rails. He told the Charlotte Observer that dating Khloe gave NBA teams a reason to doubt his commitment.

“Without that situation in play, I’m a $60-70 million player,” McCants said. “Easily.”

McCants was traded by Minnesota to Sacramento in early 2009. He signed with the Rockets in Sept. 2009 but didn’t end up playing for them. He had interest from a few other NBA teams over the next year, but nothing worked out. He then bounced around with two D-League stints and multiple stints abroad, none lasting for very long.

McCants isn’t the first athlete to raise eyebrows by dating a Kardashian. In fact, one NBA star recently said his play took off once he stopped dating Khloe. But to act like Khloe is the reason why McCants is out of the NBA is absurd. McCants couldn’t even get a steady gig anywhere after the Timberwolves. That seems to say more about him than anything else.

Photo credit: Keith Allison/Flickr