Reggie Jackson appears to distract Jimmy Butler prior to clutch free throw (Video)

Reggie Jackson may have played a role in Jimmy Butler missing a free throw that could have sent Sunday’s game between the Timberwolves and Pistons into overtime.

With less than ten seconds remaining in regulation, and Minnesota down by three points, Butler went to the free throw line for three attempts. He made the first two. Prior to Butler’s third shot, Jackson steps in to have a word with Stanley Johnson, who stepped into the lane and in front of Butler. In the below video, you can hear groans from the crowd at Target Center and see an obviously agitated Butler.

Reggie Jackson got in Jimmy's head pic.twitter.com/IMC8tsx4fp — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 20, 2017

After Butler missed the last attempt, Tobias Harris would tack on two free throws of his own to put the Pistons up by the three points they would eventually win by.

The reaction to what Jackson did drew mixed reviews on social media.

Reggie Jackson with the sabotage of the year — Jrue-Tang Foreverこの猫と勝ちますことが出来ません (@SteadyLosing) November 20, 2017

@Reggie_Jackson is a hoe for that — Carson (@carsonanders) November 20, 2017

All-time move by Reggie Jackson. https://t.co/EIAnO1xNJc — Dennis Chambers (@DennisChambers_) November 20, 2017

Hahaha i love Reggie Jackson https://t.co/jGVLl8AfRM — Randy $avage (@tyler_peay) November 20, 2017

Yo that Reggie Jackson move is so lame — Tony East (@TEastNBA) November 20, 2017

Jimmy Butler really got clowned by Reggie Jackson — FatahFor3 (@Fatahfor3) November 20, 2017

The Pistons improved to 11-5 on the season, which is surely all that matters to Jackson.