Sunday, November 19, 2017

Reggie Jackson appears to distract Jimmy Butler prior to clutch free throw (Video)

November 19, 2017
by Gordon Dixon

Reggie Jackson may have played a role in Jimmy Butler missing a free throw that could have sent Sunday’s game between the Timberwolves and Pistons into overtime.

With less than ten seconds remaining in regulation, and Minnesota down by three points, Butler went to the free throw line for three attempts. He made the first two. Prior to Butler’s third shot, Jackson steps in to have a word with Stanley Johnson, who stepped into the lane and in front of Butler. In the below video, you can hear groans from the crowd at Target Center and see an obviously agitated Butler.

After Butler missed the last attempt, Tobias Harris would tack on two free throws of his own to put the Pistons up by the three points they would eventually win by.

The reaction to what Jackson did drew mixed reviews on social media.

The Pistons improved to 11-5 on the season, which is surely all that matters to Jackson.

